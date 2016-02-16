Apple to start “offshore development facility” in India

Apple is getting ready to set up its first offshore technology development facility in Hyderabad, India.

With an initial investment of $25 million, the facility will bring employment for over 4000 people.

The move comes after Apple faced its first decrease in sales after reduction in sales in China, where, like India, Apple products are considered a status symbol.

An MOU is to be signed after Apple gets SEZ approval for the area, which Indian officials have stated should be cleared in a few days.

The centre will take up 250,000 square feet in Hyderabad’s IT corridor in the Tishman Speyer WaveRock. The facility should be open in June and fully functional by year’s end.