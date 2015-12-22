Gwadar real estate gets boost through TAPI pipeline

The groundbreaking of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, also known as the Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, will bring property values in Gwadar to unprecedented heights, claims a real estate website.

The Gwadar real estate has already received a huge boost this year with the initiation of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is a 46-billion-dollar mega-project intended to provide much-needed highways, railways and pipelines between Pakistan’s Gwadar and China’s autonomous Xinjiang region.

The TAPI pipeline will have a compounding effect on the value of Balochistan port city’s real estate. It will be the third such international infrastructure deal for Pakistan after the CPEC and the Russia-backed “North-South” pipeline which will connect Lahore to Karachi.

Pakistan’s real estate experts are already seeing big increases to Gwadar’s property values. Faysal Al Zarooni, Chairman of the Faysal Al Zarooni Group, has remarked that the city was an “investment goldmine” and that investors who realised this now were likely to profit greatly.