BB murder probe: UN to repay Pakistan $2.3m

Pakistan will receive $2.3 million from the United Nations (UN) which it was owed as the residual amount from the sum given by Islamabad for an enquiry into former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in 2008.

Due to the efforts of Pakistan’s Mission to the UN in New York, the UN is now prepared to return this money from the total of $3.5 million handed out by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s government.

The UN apologized for the delay in the matter to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi, and is now prepared to return this amount as soon as possible.