Indian director to show Imran Khan, Benazir ‘affair’ in next film

Former cricket captain and now noted politician Imran Khan is in the news again. This time not for the usual controversial reasons but because of a movie which is being made on his life.

As per reports, Producer Rakesh Upadhyay has prepared a movie project on Imran Khan’s life. He is working with director Ritesh Sinha on the same.

Rumour has it that Islamabad businessman Babar Sheikh has fixed the meeting of Upadhyaay and Imran Khan. The news has been confirmed by Imran Khan’s new wife Reham Khan.

The movie, reportedly, will showcase unknown facts about Imran Khan and his long list of affairs. From Zeenat Aman to Jemima Goldsmith, Imran khan has a substantial and colourful list to his credit. The movie will supposedly highlight his supposed affair with slain former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto.

The author of a biography on Imran Khan’s life, claimed that Imran and Benazir were romantically involved and had intimate relationship when they studied together at Oxford University in England.

As per the book’s writer, Christopher Sandford, Imran was quite serious about his relationship with Benazir as he made her meet with his mother as well. However, their relationship went south when Benazir started creating distance with him owing to political and family pressure.

The truth behind their secret relationship got revealed when Sandford interviewed Imran and his former wife Jamima for the book. However, Imran later rubbished the matter.

There is no release date of the movie yet but sources claim that initial research into the film has begun.

Source: http://www.indiatvnews.com/