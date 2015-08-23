Politicians’ faces on Parliament’s souvenir shop mugs

The souvenir shop set up at the ground floor of the National Assembly to enable the members and the guests to purchase items of their choice is allegedly being misused for propaganda purpose.

While in the past, national flag, woodcraft, marble and other items were on sale for the last few months, there are reports that now tea mugs have been put on sale with pictures of politicians.

What is more surprising is that tea mugs with photographs of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain are being sold alongside those of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Jamat-e-ulema-e Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief Imran Khan.