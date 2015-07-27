Islamabad Police IOs to get android cell phones

Almost 300 investigation officers (IOs) of the Islamabad Police will soon be provided with android cell phones to enable them to glean and share information from the crime scene with the Inspector-General (IG) and relevant Senior Superintendent of Police.

A senior police officer said that a private firm working on Safe City Project has handed over 300 android mobile phones to the IG Islamabad Police to distribute among the IOs deputed at different police stations of the capital.

“The IOs would directly inform the IG and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) about the crime scene, eye-witnesses account and other relevant information about a case,” the police officer said while talking about the new technology being exclusively to the IOs.

The officer said that the provision of the androids aimed at collecting and preserving maximum evidence from a crime scene to further share with seniors so that investigation could be conducted under the watch of seniors.