Pakistani Baadshah Khan challenges WWE’s Great Khali and Jinder Mahal!

Baadshah Pehalwan Khan, the Pakistani pro wrestler who has taken over Pakistan by storm showed an interest to fight two formers WWE Indian Superstars The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal a few days ago.

“I want to make history in professional wrestling by doing a Pakistan vs India match like in cricket. It was not done before. First time ever, Pakistan vs India in pro wrestling, 2 billions people will be excited to see this match. Do you feel the excitement ? If it happens one day, this match will make history for sure. I am ready to represent my country Pakistan vs India in pro wrestling. If I get an opportunity in the future, I won’t think a second and accept it directly. “

Baadshah Pehalwan Khan, a man of Pakistani descent who resides in Paris, France, is the first and only Pakistani pro-wrestler who has applied for WWE Tough Enough, a platform wherein participants undergo professional wrestling training and compete for a contract with WWE.

Baadshah challenged the two Indian wrestlers Khali and Jinder Mahal, and wishes to bring India-Pakistan war to the wrestling stage in the future!

Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name The Great Khali, is an Indian professional wrestler, actor, and powerlifter, best known for his time with WWE.

Yuvraj “Raj” Singh Dhesi is an Indian-Canadian professional wrestler, better known by his ring names Tiger Raj Singh and Jinder Mahal. He worked for the American professional wrestling promotion WWE, where he was a member of the 3MB stable and manager of The Great Khali.

Baadshah is 21 years old, and currently works for Wrestling Stars (also known as Catch WS) which is Europe’s number 1 pro wrestling company. A couple of new countries in Europe and Africa will soon be “Pakistanised” by Baadshah Pehalwan Khan soon this year!

Good luck, Baadshah Pehelwan Khan!