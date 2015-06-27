What to know about WhatsApp and the new voice calling feature?

Any owner of a smartphone has very high chances of downloading and installing an instant messaging app that they use to send messages and make calls. In the recent past, the app that has been causing waves in the VoIP industry is WhatsApp Messenger.

What is WhatsApp Messenger?

WhatsApp is a leading instant messaging app that lets you send and receive instant messages from any Android, iOS, Symbian, Windows Phone, BlackBerry or Nokia phone. The messages will be sent to any person who has installed the app, whether they live in the same location as you or not. These messages may include photos, texts, videos and even voice notes.

To send and receive messages as well as make free voice calls on WhatsApp, you need to have a suitable internet connection. Most preferably, use Wi-Fi connections so as to stay clear of any internet charges that might arise from using 3G or 4G networks. However, if you have no access to Wi-Fi hotspots, you will be forced to buy a data bundle from your mobile phone carrier so as to enjoy the services and features of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp voice calling feature:

WhatsApp voice calling feature is the newest and for sure, it is driving the users of this app crazy. Since it was launched, the app has seen tremendous growth in its user base, with an increase of over 100 million users in just a period of less than 3 months. Using an internet connection, you can make free voice calls to any other user of WhatsApp regardless of where they are.

How to install WhatsApp:

It’s very simple to download and install WhatsApp. Just head to the official app store of your phone and search for the app. Once the app installs on your phone, tap on it to open it. You will be required to create an account using your phone number. To confirm that this is your phone number, WhatsApp will send you a verification code through an SMS. Alternatively, you may receive an automated voice call spelling out the verification code for you.

After entering the code and creating a user name, WhatsApp will automatically sync with your phone contacts. You will be able to see a list of contacts with WhatsApp on their phones based on the ones you have on your phone. The app allows you to invite others to the platform by sending them a link of the app’s download. You can only call or text those numbers in your list of contacts for free. There is no room for texting or calling the non-users of the app.

Costs of making calls:

WhatsApp voice calling feature is free. However, this does not mean it’s entirely free as you still need an internet connection for it to work. In case of using Wi-Fi connections, you will be guaranteed of free internet which means that your calls and messaging services will be entirely free. However, in case there are no Wi-Fi connections, you will be forced to use mobile data, which must of course be paid for.

WhatsApp has over 800 million users. This means that you have very high chances of finding your friends on this platform. However, using the app is only free for the first year, after which you must start paying a fee of $0.99 per year.