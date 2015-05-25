Axact’s investigation documents revealed via Declan Walsh

New York Times reporter Declan Walsh, whose expose has recently uncovered Axact’s fake degree empire, released documents pertaining to his investigations into the company’s fake online college websites, as per local media sources.

The documents were shared by Walsh using the online file sharing service ‘Dropbox’ on Saturday, claimed authorities involved.

Included in the documents were scans of registration documents for the mailboxes of Belford High School and Belford University in Texas and California, a copy of Axact’s internal publication, screen grabs from the school owner’s testimony, an image of the location listed as the address for the bogus International Accreditation Organisation and scans of an article in Arab news which linked Axact with fake degrees being sold abroad.

Walsh also shared a guide to the documents he uploaded online, sources claimed.

Walsh said the Texas mailbox was opened by a man from Karachi named Syed Asim Hashmi, who was listed as a former Axact employee on page 19 of the IT company’s 2010 publication ‘Axactian’, reportedly.