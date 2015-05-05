Double pension for old pensioners from July 1: LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Monday that double pension would be paid to old pensioners as per the Supreme Court orders from July 1.

The assurance was given by the Punjab secretary finance and accountant general who appeared before Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in a contempt petition against non-provision of double pension to old pensioners despite the Apex Court directions.

The officials said the Punjab chief minister had already given approval for funds and 176,000 pensioners would receive the double pension from July 1.

However, the secretary finance submitted that 35 billion were required for payment of the arrears and the government would pay Rs 3.5 billion annually for the purpose.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till May 11 and directed to pay double pension to pensioners from July 1. The court also directed officials to submit amended schedule for payment of arrears on next date of hearing.