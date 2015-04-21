PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week April 2015: Day-2 Journal

LAHORE:

The Pakistan Fashion Design Council in collaboration with Sunsilk presented the second day of the eighth PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week on April 20.

Indeed the 8th PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week marks the twelfth fashion week platform initiated by the Pakistan Fashion Design Council [with eight weeks of prêt-à-porter and four of bridal fashion] and is a direct manifestation of the Council’s commitment to sustainability and discipline within the business of fashion and the facilitation of Pakistan’s retail industry. Indeed #PSFW15 endeavours to define and present trends for 2015, focusing specifically on fashion for the regions’ long hot summer months. Day-2 marked the first day of the afternoon High-Street fashion shows featuring Generation, Shirin Hassan, Rayya Gilani and BeechTree and designer prét-a-porter shows by Muse, Saira*Shakira, Nida Azwer Atelier, Teena by Hina Butt and Zara Shahjahan later in the evening.

Indeed the success of PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week continued to prompt private sector associates to grow in their engagement of the platform to launch new marketing campaigns and promotional activities. To this end, the PFDC’s evolving partnership with Sunsilk grows exponentially this year whereby in addition to their title patronage; Sunsilk also takes over the coveted PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week red carpet and the Green Room/Backstage, as sponsors. This extension of their support is indeed a manifestation of the brand’s belief in and commitment to the platform. Also in continuation of their support for the platform, Fed Ex – GSP Pakistan Gerry’s International returns to PSFW as the official logistics partner, offering the PFDC a special arrangement for international designer consignments.

PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2015 is being styled by the creative teams at Nabila’s and NGENTS. Light design, set design, sound engineering, video packaging, choreography and show production from concept to construction is by HSY Events, front stage management by Maheen Kardar Ali, backstage management by Product 021, Sara Shahid of Sublime by Sara as the official spokesperson for the PFDC, logistics and operations by Eleventh Experience and photography by Faisal Farooqui and the team at Dragonfly, Hum TV/Hum Sitaray as the Official Media Partners, CityFM89 as the Official Radio Partners with all media management by Lotus Client Management & Public Relations.

High-Street Fashion Shows

The High Street Fashion segment on Day-2 of PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2015 was opened by premier Pakistani high-street brand Generation. Generation’s PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week collection titled ‘I See You’ drew inspiration from the animalistic dispositions that can be found within each of us – the thin, raw line that separates what is human and what is organic. In terms of fabric the collection featured raw finish cottons, denim and dobby juxtaposed with luxe silks, organzas and mesh. The collection’s colour palette consisted of subdued hues of ecru, indigo and coal breaking into an explosion of hues especially chartreuse, before finally falling back to whites. The collection channeled a relaxed silhouette, with emphasis on a greater freedom of movement and agility. The signature indigenousness that is a huge part of Generation’s identity had been given an urbane makeover, with traditional silhouettes such as shararas, kameez and vaaskats reimagined as modern pieces with an industrial feel. Also for this collection, the design team at Generation had used embellishments that explored the organic texturing found throughout nature, varying from the cracked surfaces of sedimentary rocks to the intricate detailing of exotic animal skins, recreating these in thread, mirror, mukesh, cutwork, applique and a variety of prints.

Following Generation was designer Shirin Hassan who presented a high street collection titled ‘Rock N Rolla’. Inspired by a myriad of colors and textures, the collection was a fusion of western contemporary cuts, full skirts, cropped tops, structured pants, crisp creations in a vibrant color palette. An amalgamation of east meets west with her signature block print technique, Shirin had used modern silhouettes with a spunk of creativity on diverse fabric and textures.

Designer Rayya Gilani made her PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week debut with a High-Street collection titled ‘Vintage Luxury’. Inspired from the luxurious side of the Victorian era, Rayya has]d used a variety of fabrics such as silks, organza, lace and nets in a diverse colour palette of gold, black, grey along with shades of pink and purple. Key trends that were highlighted in the collection were graphic prints, vintage/floral prints, high waist skirts, straight pants, straight knee length Jackets/boxy jackets and straight silhouettes.

The concluding High Street Fashion show of the day was presented by retailer fashion brand BeechTree who showcased their Spring/Summer 2015 collection ‘Porcelain Dreams’. The collection drew inspiration from the Orient, Chinoiserie and classic Eastern motifs and was based in a colour palette comprising of blues, whites and gold. The silhouettes for the collection were straight yet boxy with layers, giving each piece an enhanced sheer effect. Embellished with sequins, intricate beadwork and mukaish, the linear form was further enhanced with geometric and floral patterns. The collection comprised of a range of tunics, jackets and kimonos paired with cigarette pants. This season, BeechTree invited one and all to join the brand as they chased a dreamer’s dream in an orchestration of scintillating light and an elegance that eludes time.

Designer Showcases:

MUSE

The afternoon prêt-à-porter shows on Day-2 were opened by designer label MUSE who showcased a collection titled ‘Discipline and Drama’ at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2015. Drawing inspiration from the ‘MUSE woman,’ who is contemporary and whimsical, shifting from one mood to another, with impeccable taste, the collection displayed the MUSE woman’s traits with the choicest of palettes; confidence depicted in black and white and volatility in gold, silver and slivers of color. Set in fabrics of organza, Dupion and Gazar, ‘Discipline and Drama’ featured flared long pants, oversized dresses, pleated skirts, cropped tops layered with coats and metal belts with embellishments of beads, pearls and French sequins. In-line with their inspiration, MUSE had made use of specific trends featuring dramatic black jackets, blazing with beads, pearls and sequins in grids and graphic motifs along with striped Italian organza skirts.

Saira*Shakira

After MUSE, designer label Saira*Shakira showcased their Spring/Summer collection ‘Eclectic Retro’ at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2015. Inspired from the American painter Georgia O’Keeffe, a pioneer of American modernism, Saira*Shakira had used luxe fabrics such as organzas, silks, cotton and chicken with cuts such as high hems, A-lined silhouettes, loose over-sized looks and a colour palette of whites, bright hues, denim and camouflage.

Nida Azwer Atelier

Following Saira*Shakira, the acclaimed Nida Azwer Atelier presented a Luxury/Prêt collection titled ‘The Iznik Collection’ at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2015. Drawing inspiration from Iznik and Persian ceramic patterns, Nida Azwer’s ‘The Iznik Collection’, welcomed a summer aesthetic full of florals and geometric elements. The collection also embraced the use of animal motifs such as birds and deer, seen in Persian pottery. The collection was based in hues of blue and teal with hints of saffron and was embellished with fine silk thread work, crystal and zardozi in luxe fabrics such as silks, cotton net and net. For this collection, the Atelier had focused on structured construction across summer jackets, pants and tops along with flowy silhouettes.

Teena by Hina Butt

Next was Teena by Hina Butt, who presented a collection of Luxury/Prêt titled ‘Suzandozi’. With a focus on colorful needlework (embroideries), the collection was inspired by Suzani, a textile technique from Uzbekistan. With clean cutlines, the collection comprised of crop tops, volume gowns, straight printed pants, embroidered kurtas, skirts and digitally printed dresses.

Zara Shahjahan

Day-2’s finale was presented by premier designer label Zara Shahjahan who marked their fourth participation at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week with a collection of Luxury/Prêt titled “New Vintage”. The label’s collection drew inspiration from the intangible qualities and emotions that possess and define the modern woman, qualities such as vivacity that encapsulate the desire to experiment and live life to the fullest. The women’s wear collection was based in a fresh color palette of blues, maroons, salmon pinks and pistachio greens on luxe silks and karandi. One observed desi androgynous silhouettes and separates adorned with jewel embellishments, crystals and semi-precious stones.