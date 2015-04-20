Russell Brand to join Nicolas Cage in Osama bin Laden comedy

Russell Brand is returning to the big screen, joining Nicolas Cage in the comedy Army of One, according to the Guardian.

The film, to be directed by Borat’s Larry Charles, is based on the story of Gary Faulkner, a handyman from Colorado who had a vision about capturing Osama bin Laden, then went to Pakistan to pursue it.

The script is written by Scott Rothman and Rajiv Joseph, who wrote the Kevin Costner sports comedy Draft Day, and loosely based on a GQ article in 2010 by Chris Heath. Other cast members include Rainn Wilson, Denis O’Hare and Ken Marino.

It will mark Brand’s first film since Paradise in 2013, the directorial debut from Diablo Cody which opened to dismal reviews and has not been released in the UK. Brand’s documentary The Emperor’s New Clothes, about the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis will be released on 24 April.

Army of One will also be the first comedy for Nicolas Cage since 2005’s The Weather Man. Brand’s role is yet to be announced.