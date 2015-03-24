Another first by PTCL: Landline service available on mobile phones through SmartLink App

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the largest ICT services provider in the country, now brings for the first time in Pakistan, mobility for landline customers’ through its SmartLink application.

The application empowers PTCL customers to dial and receive landline calls through mobile phones on-the-go, anywhere and anytime. The internet based application extends the crystal clear landline calling experience to mobile phones in a simple, smart way at the same affordable landline tariffs. Customers also get high quality and seamless video calling options regardless of location.

The application, available at no subscription fee or monthly charges, comes equipped with various additional features including instant messaging, access to Smartphone’s contact directory for calls and PIA flight schedule inquiry for on-the-go travellers. SmartLink also enables users to watch 150 PTCL Smart TV Channels.

Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) PTCL said, “PTCL landline is the pioneer voice telephony service in Pakistan and we are proud to extend the same high-quality calling experience to our loyal users on mobile phones.”

“The SmartLink application is yet another first by PTCL and endorses our continuous efforts to bring innovative technology-led solutions to our customers”, added Adnan Shahid.

The application is currently available in 41 cities and can be easily downloaded from Google Playstore. Apple iOS App is also coming soon and will be made available for iphones. PTCL subscribers can benefit from this application through a simple registration process.

All voice, video calls and messaging is free-of-cost from SmartLink to SmartLink, while standard landline tariff is applicable for calls to PTCL landline and mobile operators.