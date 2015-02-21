2000 CCTV cameras to be installed in city

As many as 2,000 close circuit cameras will be installed at 400 points in Karachi with the assistance of the United States.

This was stated by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Haider Jamali while talking to a delegation of the US Embassy in Pakistan, in Karachi, on Saturday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The three-member delegation discussed with the IGP various capacity building measures of law enforcement agencies. The inspector general said that 1500 lady police constables would be inducted in Sindh police during the current recruitments and provided with counter-terrorism training. He said forensic laboratory facilities were being extended to Hyderabad and Sukkur police ranges.