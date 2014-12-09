Mobilink exclusively launches Microsoft ‘Lumia devices in Pakistan

Mobilink has entered into an exclusive partnership with Microsoft Pakistan to launch “Lumia” devices. The partnership entails exclusive launch of a range of devices under the Lumia brand. As part of this partnership, the first device Microsoft Lumia-535 was launched last week at Rs. 14,250. Microsoft Lumia 535 is a feature-rich devices aimed at providing an enhanced experience to data savvy customers. Customers can purchase Microsoft Lumia 535 phones from Mobilink Business Centers across Pakistan. The devices come with an incredible offer of 12 GB of 3G internet, 12,000 Mobilink minutes and 12,000 SMS for a period of 6 months. Bilal Sheikh, Chief Commercial Officer Mobilink commenting on the launch said; “Mobilink believes in bringing the latest technology and devices to Pakistani market through partnerships with the best manufacturers in the world. Our collaboration with Microsoft is aimed at enriching our customers’ experience of mobile internet and providing them with hi-speed data services with Mobilink’s robust 3G network spread across 22 cities of Pakistan.”