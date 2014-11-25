Nursing forum rejects provincial nursing council bill

Central leaders of Sindh Nurses Action Joint Forum (SNAJF) on Tuesday expressed concern over the approval of Sindh Nursing Council (SNC) Bill 2014 and announced that nursing community would launch a country-wide constitutional movement for cancellation of the bill soon.

The press conference was jointly addressed by SNAJF central leaders James Watt, Afshan Nazali, Qayyum Marwat, Asif Sarfarz, Abdul Mastan, Asghar Jogi, Fazal Wadood, Nasreen Gill, Grace, Shazaib, Nisar Khokhar and Muhammad Ashraf at Karachi Press Club.

Speakers said establishment of SNC at provincial level was “conspiracy to destroy nursing education and training” in the province. They said joint platform of nurses had been formed with name SNAJF to foil the conspiracy.

Provincial Nurses Association (PNA) Karachi Division former president James Watt said Nursing Council Bill 2014 was approved in Sindh Assembly in haste and no stakeholder was taken onboard before tabling the bill.

“PNC is the symbol of national dignity and prestige at international level as its degrees are recognised and respected worldwide.”

Central Executive Committee Member, Pakistan Nurses Federation, Qayyum Marwat said SNAJF was in contact with various nursing associations to chalk out future strategy and future plan of action would be announced within 72 hours.

SNAJF Central leader SNAJF Asif Sarfarz said nurses associations had not been taken onboard before tabling the Sindh Nursing Bill in assembly and said decision would destroy the nursing education in the province. He said provincial government had failed to fulfil its responsibilities in education sector as many educational institutions had been privatised in the province.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nasirul Mulk to play his role for the survival of nursing education and training in Sindh province.