Nursing facility holds Kidney Disease Awareness event

LAHORE—

FRESH Nursing Facility held a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Awareness event on Saturday, November 1st.

Attendees were educated on identifying risk factors early on because symptoms do not manifest in most cases until the disease has already progressed to an advanced stage. The doctors present also explained to attendees how the kidneys function and what steps we can take to improve kidney health and how preventive measures can be incorporated in our daily lives.

FNF is a special concept of care designed to provide comfort and support to patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments.

Depending on the need of patients, the facility offers a wide variety of care options to choose from Rehabilitation Therapy to Long-term Care options, including specialized Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care.

FNF also provides adequate lodging, housekeeping meals, recreational facilities for the residents, 24/7 nursing care and psychological counseling.