468 SU students get laptops under PM scheme

The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro distributed laptops among 468 students of MS/MPhil & PhD on Friday provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as part of the prime minister’s laptop scheme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Imdad Ali Ismaili and Director Institute of Business Administration Dr Imamuddin Khoso handed over the laptops to the students in a ceremony held at IBA auditorium of the university.

Among others, the representative of HEC Naeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dean Graduate Studies Dr Saleha Parveen, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Azhar Ali Shah and Prof Ghulam Ali Buriro were also present.

The IBA director and focal person for the scheme at SU Dr Imamuddin Khoso said the scheme was in its first phase which included distribution of laptops to students of MS, MPhil and PhD programme. The second phase would include students of the Masters.

He said 475 laptops would be distributed today (Saturday) among the scholars and students while four other phases for giving away laptops would be organised later according to the guidelines of HEC.

Dr Khoso expressed the hope that the students who received laptops would do their best to promote research on the campus and get benefit from the tens of thousands e-books, research articles and thesis available on the internet.

“The scholars can now ensure their access to the electronics books (e-books), other research material, newspapers and magazines which are available online,” he said.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony, the vice chancellor said it was the wisdom and vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif that he introduced laptop scheme for the students and scholars of the universities in the country by which the research culture on the campuses would be promoted.

He said over 1,00,000 laptops had been purchased by the HEC under the vision of prime minister and a total number of 6,530 laptops had been given away only to Sindh University for its students.

“With this decision of the federal government, the scholars will be able to conduct research through internet and give good results, which will enhance the quality of higher education in the university, I believe,” he said.

It may be noted that the internet Evo will be provided to the students next months.