‘Happy New Year’ makes quickest Rs100 crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Happy New Year‘ has created history and collected a whopping Rs 108.86 Crs on the opening weekend all over India. Happy New Year has become the highest opening weekend ranker in Indian films so far.

Out of the Rs 108.86 cr, Rs 104.10 crores have come from the Hindi version and Rs 2.92 cr from Telugu dub and Rs 1.84 Crs in Tamil dub.

‘Happy New Year’, produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd, had collected Rs 44 crore on its opening day.

Venky Mysore, CEO Red Chiliies Entertainment said, “We are thrilled that after Chennai Express had set a new record in 2013, Happy New Year has set another new benchmark. We are grateful for the ongoing love and support of audience.”

Gaurav Verma, Chief Revenue Officer RCE said, “We are thankful to all our partners, exhibitors and especially YRF for helping us achieve this significant milestone.”

Happy New Year, produced by Red Chillies and directed by Farah Khan, also has Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Boman Irani in the lead.