Qadri says ‘revolution march’ entering decisive phase

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri on Sunday said his “revolution march” is entering a decisive phase.

Addressing PAT workers in Islamabad before leaving for Faisalabad where he is scheduled to address a public gathering later in the day, Qadri said his struggle to change the system is now heading towards its victory.

“Our struggle started with Model Town clashes, reached Islamabad on August 14 and has now completed 60 days,” he said, adding that PAT’s agenda is to change the system completely and that it will not rest until this goal is achieved.

Qadri said PAT sit-in in the federal capital has changed Pakistan forever as people have stood up for their rights.

“Today’s rally in Faisalabad will show that status quo can’t stay and corruption has to end,” Qadri said.

He further assured his supporters he will fight till the end.