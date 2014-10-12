PTI workers boo Hashmi at stampede victims’ funeral

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Saturday surrounded former PTI president Javed Hashmi`s vehicle as he sat in his car after attending funeral prayers of Salman and Muawiya, the people who lost their lives during a stampede in PTI’s Multan rally.

Agitated PTI workers chanted ‘Daghi, Daghi’ slogan at Hashmi before police intervened and managed to disperse the crowd.

Police had earlier requested PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to control his workers, however the PTI leader left the scene without responding.

Later on, addressing the journalists, Hashmi said he had suspended his election campaign for Saturday to honour the stampede victims. However, he refused to comment on PTI worker’s agitation.

The veteran politician, who is campaigning for by-elections in Multan’s NA-149 constituency as an independent candidate, had previously faced a similar situation after he offered Eidul Azha prayers on October 6.