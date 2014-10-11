Mind your tongue, Sanaullah tells protest leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid should control their tongues before the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers come out on streets and are forced to give counter response to their slogans, said former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan while talking to journalists on Friday.

The outspoken former minister said that no one can be sent packing home by shouting slogans at sit-ins. He said that politics should not be used to create dissent.

He said that if public endorses reforms agenda of Dr Qadri than no one would have objection but negative tactics and forceful practices is unacceptable.

Sanaullah said we don’t want anarchy in the countr, adding that the government is ready to holding local bodies’ elections.

He said that Pervez Elahi said a lot of things during his visit to Faisalabad and I only have this to say to him that his interim government held election in 2008 and he faced a humiliating defeat, adding that the people of Faisalabad would never accept him. He said Chaudhry brothers came into power by sitting on the shoulders of dictator but could not reach into the hearts of the people.

Sanaullah said the PML-N has been successful in Faisalabad in every tenure as we enjoy the love of public, traders, shopkeepers and all sections of society.

He expressed the hope that the PAT leaders would keep in mind moral and political dignity during their rally in Faisalabad on Oct 12.