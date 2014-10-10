Djokovic downs inspired Kukushkin

World number one Novak Djokovic laboured to a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory over plucky Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Djokovic, who has already locked up his spot at the year-ending ATP World Tour finals in London, probably did not expect the kind of resistance he faced from Kukushkin, who matched the Serb shot for shot for most of the match before being overpowered in the third set.

Djokovic broke Kukushkin for a 5-3 lead before closing out the first set but the Kazakh roared back into contention to stretch the contest to a decider.

Djokovic broke his opponent in the fifth game of the third set and went on to seal a quarter-final clash with Ferrer, who beat Murray 2-6 6-1 6-2 earlier on Thursday.