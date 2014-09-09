FJWU BCA students exhibit thesis work

The students of Bachelors of Computer Arts at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) have presented their final year thesis work in an exhibition that showcased the diverse and creative work of the students during the whole semester.

Students displayed their work in the disciplines of Graphics, Animation, Photography, Paintography and Video Production.

While appreciating the diversity of the young artists, varsity Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that the work of students is excellent and they have produced unique art under the supervision of their competent supervisors.

She urged the students and the faculty to link their work with the industry so they can get sponsors. “This will also enhance the marketability of students,” she said.

The work showed that the students had put a lot of effort into it. Selection of topics was diverse and the exhibition successfully established the point that the department excels in creating individuals who possess the ability to think creatively and articulate the most complex ideas.

The exhibition was designed aesthetically with a blend of unique art objects, portraying the talent of students. The highlight of the show was the work done in the field of short films in 2D and 3D animations.

The exhibition was attended by large number of students and faculty members who appreciated the work on display.