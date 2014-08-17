Capital schools, colleges to be opened on 25th: CAD

The capital educational institutions functioning under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Sunday announced that all school and colleges of the capital will open on August 25.

Spokesman of CAD Rafique Tahir told APP that earlier the institutions were scheduled to open on August 18.

Rafique Tahir further said all colleges and schools which come under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will remain closed for one week due to the on-going Azadi and Inqilab marches.