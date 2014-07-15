Shah Rukh khan in Aditya Chopra’s next love story

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Yash Raj Films has spanned across decades and the superstar has delivered some his biggest hits in association with Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh was last seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif back in 2012. He is currently working on Fan, which is a YRF production.

We now hear that Aditya Chopra is planning a film with SRK soon. The film is rumored to be a love story which has been titled Tum Hi Ho and shooting for the same will start next year in October.