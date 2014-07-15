Are you now able to buy more fruits and veggies?

Sector I-11 fruit market’s general secretary says government’s economic policies have increased purchasing power of common man

ISLAMABAD

APP

The government’s economic approach has palpably underpinned the purchasing power of the common man, resulting in a hike in the supply and demand of various edible items.

According to a survey, fruits, vegetables and other items of daily use have recorded significant increase in the supply to meet their growing demand.

The whole sellers have attributed the upward trend in supply of eatable items to their rising demand in the wake of enhanced purchasing power of the customers from different segments of the society.

General Secretary of Fruit Markets at Sector I-11, Tahir Ayub said the timely steps on part of government had helped stabilise the supply and prices, which ultimately enhanced the purchasing power of common people.

He said it was also encouraging that chief ministers, ministers and legislators were visiting the markets to have first hand information about the supply, attitude of shopkeepers and prices of commodities across the country.

Though the manipulation of suppliers caused hike in prices during first week of Ramazan, but authorities through their constant vigilance controlled prices and ensured adequate supply of fruits on reasonable rates, he added.

He said the prices of mangoes and peaches were now in the access of buyers while that of melon (garma) was quite high, but within next few days it would also come down due to its adequate supply. He advised the people to buy fresh fruits on daily basis, which was not only good for their health, but also help keep the market prices stable.

With regard to banana, Ayub said this year its crop was not up to the mark and it was being imported from neighbouring countries for least transportation charges.

“The supply of banana is received once a week, therefore, this fruit is a bit expensive,” he added.

Likewise, the fruit market official said, the local crop of apple had not yet come into the market, so it was also being imported from China. Less supply was the main reason for its high price and efforts were being made to ensure maximum import to meet its demand.

“Supply of local crops of apple, banana and guava fruits will be available in August, which will help decrease their prices,” he added.

Hafiz Abdul Waheed, a broker at Islamabad’s Fruit and Vegetable Market, said the improved purchasing power of people had enhanced the demand for vegetables and fruits. Bridging gap between supply and demand with prices of commodities under control, attract more customers, he added. He said the produce of potato crop this year remained less than 50 percent, therefore its price was high.