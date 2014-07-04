Secretary establishment, finance in hot water

IHC issues contempt of court notices to secretary establishment, finance secretary on failing to upgrade of administration officers

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued contempt of court notices to secretary establishment division Nadim Hassan Asif and finance secretary Waqar Masood on non upgradation of admn officers of Islamabad Model Colleges for Boys and Girls (IMCBG) from grade 16 to 17.

A single bench of IHC presided over by Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi took up Rana Liaqat Ali versus Nadim Hassan Asif case for hearing Friday.

Muhammad Bashir Ahmad Nasir appeared in the court and told that the petitioners Liaqat Ali , Muhammad Khalil and others who are numbering 11 are working as Administration Officer in grade 16 in Islamabad Model Colleges for boys and girls. Federal government had issued orders for upgradation of all clerical staff and head clerk, stenographer, accountants were upgraded in terms of their scale but Admn officer was not upgraded. The Admn officers are still working in grade-16.

He told the court that the petitioners approached high court that admn officers of Islamabad model colleges for girls and boys be upgraded.

He told the court that superintendent of an office has also been upgraded in the budget for the financial year 2014-15 and KPK government has also issued orders for upgrading all scales and notification in this regard has also been issued.

He further told the court federal service tribunal and the high court had given decision on a writ petition of the petitioners but it has not been implemented so far.

The court while issuing contempt of court notices to finance secretary, secretary establishment division has sought reply from them.

The hearing of the case was adjourned indefinitely.