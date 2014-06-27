ATC adjourns hearing of judges’ detention case till July 11

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted one-day exemption to former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf from appearance in the judges’ detention case.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Atique-ur-Rehman resumed the hearing of judges’ detention case on Friday.

Musharraf’s lawyer Ilyas Siddiqui could not appear before the court as he was busy in pursuing other cases in the Supreme Court. The court accepted the medical certificate of the former president submitted by his lawyers in past dates.

Prosecutor Amir Nadeem Tabish opposed giving exemption to Musharraf. He took the stance the 17 hearings of the case have already been postponed and the former president was not appearing on the pretext of his heath condition. The prosecutor pleaded to the court to take action against the guarantors of Musharraf for their continuous absence from appearance.

Later, the court ordered to submit medical certificate of Musharraf on next hearing and adjourned the case until July 11.