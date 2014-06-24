Disposing garbage the scientific way

CDA chairman approves up-gradation of CDA Sanitation Directorate

ISLAMABAD

APP

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Maroof Afzal on Tuesday approved up-gradation of the Sanitation Directorate to further improve the sanitation system.

While chairing a meeting at the CDA Headquarters, the chairman accorded approval for purchase of the latest machinery and vehicles for collection and disposal of solid waste in line with scientific methods.

The Civic Management director general briefed the chairman on the performance of Sanitation Directorate and requirement of new machinery for proper collection and disposal of garbage in a scientific way.

The chairman approved purchase of two hydraulic refuse packers (garbage compactors), two skips (large garbage containers), lifting vehicles and four tractors towed mechanical sweepers.

The induction of the latest machinery and vehicles would improve the sanitation system as about 600 metric ton of solid waste would be properly disposed off in line with the scientific method, the meeting was told.

On the occasion, the chairman directed the Sanitation Directorate to make the best use of latest machinery and ensure collection and proper disposal of solid waste from the city on daily basis. He also directed the directorate for necessary repair and maintenance of existing machinery and vehicles to make them functional.

The chairman took notice of piling of garbage in the trolleys, which were not lifted timely by the sanitation staff and directed the supervisors to ensure the attendance of sweepers at different sites on daily basis so that they could efficiently perform their duties there.