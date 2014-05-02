No GAT, NTS for MPhil, PhD aspirants

LAHORE

The Punjab University (PU) on Friday ended the condition of passing graduate assessment test (GAT) organised by the National Testing Services (NTS) for admission in MPhil and PhD programmes.

This decision was made in a meeting presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran.

The condition will be applicable from the upcoming academic session.

The meeting decided that the departments concerned will hold their own entry tests for MS/MPhil as prescribed in the admission regulations book 2014 of PU.