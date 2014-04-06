44% Pakistanis not satisfied with current situation: survey

MONITORING DESK

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, 44 percent of Pakistanis are dissatisfied with the current situation in Pakistan. Satisfaction is highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (57 percent) and lowest in Balochistan (8 percent).

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women, from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell me, are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the current situation in Pakistan?”

To this, 8 percent said they are completely satisfied, 21 percent said they are somewhat satisfied and 20 percent said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 23 percent said they are somewhat dissatisfied and 21 percent replied they are completely dissatisfied. 7 percent did not respond.

A provincial breakdown reveals that 6 percent of respondents from Punjab say they are completely satisfied, 21 percent say they are somewhat satisfied and 21 percent said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 16 percent said they are somewhat dissatisfied and 9 percent replied they are completely dissatisfied. For Sindh, 7 percent of the respondents say they are completely satisfied, 19 percent say they are somewhat satisfied and 17 percent said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 38 percent said they are somewhat dissatisfied and 1 percent replied they are completely dissatisfied. With regards to KP, 22 percent of the respondents say they are completely satisfied, 35 percent say they are somewhat satisfied and 17 percent said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 12 percent said they are somewhat dissatisfied and 8 percent replied they are completely dissatisfied. In Balochistan, 1 percent of the respondents say they are completely satisfied, 7 percent say they are somewhat satisfied and 33 percent said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 18 percent said they are somewhat dissatisfied and none of the respondents mentioned complete dissatisfaction with the situation.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan greeted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on being able to satisfy the needs of the people of the province despite the acute security situation in the province. He assured the people of KP that they would see even more progress as PTI’s policies of change.

Separately, PTI’s central leadership felt the KP government has been vindicated by this new survey as it operates in a highly acute security environment to deliver to the people.