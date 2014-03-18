Millat Tractors, Meezan Bank launch Pakistan’s first Islamic tractor leasing scheme

Millat Tractors Limited, the leading tractor manufacturing company, along with Meezan Bank launched Pakistan’s first Islamic Tractor leasing scheme to assist farmers to purchase Millat’s manufactured Massey Ferguson tractors on easy installments. In this connection, an event was held at MTL on 14 March, 2014. The officials of MTL and Meezan Bank along with the dealers of MTL participated in the event. The farmers having eight acres of cultivable land can apply for the tractor under the scheme. They can pay back the amount in three to five years on monthly, quarterly or half yearly installments according to their suitability. On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Mr. SM Irfan Aqueel, CEO MTL hoped that the tractor leasing scheme will meet success as it is the first Islamic tractor financing scheme offered to the farmers. He added that the farmers will benefit the scheme as they will have a swift mode of Islamic financing facility available to them.