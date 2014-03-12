Fairy Meadows Road ranked second deadliest track in world

ONLINE-

Pakistan’s picturesque Fairy Meadows Road, leading to the base of the Nanga Parbat Mountain has been ranked as the second deadliest highway in an interactive map released recently.

Hertfordshire- based Driving Experiences released the interactive map that shows the 22 most deadly highways in the world.

The ranking is based upon the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global status report of 2013 on road safety as well as other data sets.

The Fairy Meadow Road was rated as the second scariest road track because of its ‘treacherous high altitude, unstable and narrow mountain roads.’

It follows the North Yungas road in Bolivia, widely considered to be the world’s most dangerous route and has even earned the nickname of ‘death road’

Each road is rated according to its ‘fear factor’ with the Fairy Meadows roads scoring 9 and North Yungas scoring 10 out of 10, respectively.

According to the Daily Mail, actors such as altitude, safety precautions in place including barriers, local driving techniques, the condition of vehicles, road surfaces, annual road deaths per country and weather conditions were all taken into account when producing the map.