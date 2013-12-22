Kareena Kapoor becomes the face of Pakistan’s mobile company

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Pakistan`s most expensive mobile ad by a leading handset company here.

The 33-year-old `Heroine` star, who is the brand ambassador of the company, has been signed up by QMobile, the largest selling mobile phone brand in Pakistan.

The actress will soon be seen in a commercial that has been shot in Thailand.

Asked if this was the most expensive ad of Pakistan, QMobile`s Chief Marketing

Officer Zeeshan Qureshi said, “I cannot say for the whole industry but yes, this is the most expensive form mobile sector.”

On being chosen Kareena as the face of the brand, Qureshi told reporters, “Because she is a star and has a huge fan following here.”

The other Indian film star to have featured in a Pakistani ad is Juhi Chawla. She endorses a cooking oil.

The Qmobile ad is being directed by Farooq Mannan who is also known as Pakistan`s Imtiaz Ali.

Kareena is endorsing QMobile`s flagship `Noir Quadcore Z4? that has 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, 32 GB internal memory, 2GB RAM, Motion and Air gesture carrying a price tag of PKR 35,000.

QMobile had earlier signed `Aashiqui 2` famed actor Aditya Roy Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador. The ad was much appreciated in Pakistan.

QMobile ? the first Pakistani mobile phone company ? has introduced phones packed with high-end features at very competitive prices.

The Karachi-based company was set up by Pervez Akhtar of Allied Electronics Industries ? an importer, assembler and distributor of LG products in Pakistan ? around five years ago.