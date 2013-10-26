Ranger recover huge cache of weapons , arrest 53

Pakistan Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested 53 ‘hardened criminals’ including three kidnappers for ransom in targeted raids across the metropolis. Also, the paramilitary force claimed to have recovered ammunition of highly sophisticated weapons of a Rocket Launcher from the possession of arrestees.

Also, the Rangers recovered two abductees in a raid based on an intellegence tip-off from Mohalla Wochani and Koila Mandi areas. According to a Rangers spokesman, the paramilitary troops Friday night conducted targeted raids in city neighbourhoods like Lyari, Sohrab Goth, Memon Goth, Moorani Goth, Sherpao Colony, Jamali Goth, Landhi UC-3, Korangi-6, Surjani Sector 50-D, New Karachi 7-D, Qasba Colony, Frontier Colony, Bawani Challi, Agra Taj, Haroon City, Micassa Centre, Desilva Town, North Nazimabad Block S, Rizvia, Natha Khan Goth, PIB Colony, Shanti Nagar and Hussain Hazara Goth.

“Snap checking was also carried out in Mosamiat Chowk and MehranTown areas,” he added. During the raids the Rangers claimed to have arrested 50, what the spokesperson claimed as ‘hardened criminals’. Those arrested include Lyari gangsters and those affiliated with various political groups “involved in heinous crimes”, said the spokesman.

“Weapons including SMGs, rifles, huge cache of hand grenades, ammunition of Barrel Rocket Launcher, mixed ammo and large quantity of narcotics (were)also recovered” during the raids, the spokesman said.

In a separate targeted raid, the Rangers claimed to have acted on intellegence input in Mohalla Wochani and Koila Mandi areas on Saturday morning and recovered two abductees namely Marwan Shoaib and Zeehsan Ali. Three “gangsters”, as the spokesman called them, Saleem, Shahbaz and Muhammad Zaheer were also arrested in the move. “Weapons including mini machine gun, SMGs, pistols and huge quantity of mixed ammo (was) recovered,” he said.

According to insiders, the law enforcement agencies, led by Rangers, are poised to carry out a full-fledged campaign to cleanse the heavily-weaponized metropolis of illegal weapons mostly possessed what AIG Sindh Shahid Hayat reportedly said by criminal and terrorist elements. The operation against illegal arms, a Rangers spokesman said, would be “visible on ground”. The police and Rangers whereas are claiming to have achieved some progress in curbing the politically-motivated targeted killings in the violence-prone city, the traders and industrialists still believe that there is a lot to do more.

In a meeting with the visiting AIG Shahid Hayat last Friday at KCCI, Siraj Qasim Teli, chairman of Business Group, told the additional police chief that old city areas was still haunted by incidents of extortions. “Concentrate on the old city area which is the hub of commercial activity in Karachi that I believe is the lifeline of Pakistan,” said the businessman, whose group is dominant at the country’s largest chamber for years.

KCCI President Abdullah Zaki called upon the police chief to clear his department of “black sheep” who were thwarting the efforts to restore the city peace.

Hayat, in his address, told the KCCI members that his department had identified at least 110 personnel within police department. “They are being investigated and some of them may be dismissed. Charity begins at home is the moto we believe in,” Hayat said.

Also, the AIG said he was going to reorganise the police’s rapid response system after Muharram. “The 15 response system would be reorganised thoroughly,” he said adding he deemed that deployment of a couple of policemen was proving less worthwhile than establishing a centralised system of rapid response. “I think it would be more helpful for the understrength police department to rush to the crime spot,” when receive a complaint from a caller. The additional inspector general of Sindh police took pride in telling the businessmen that despite martyrdom of some 145 policemen in the ongoing targeted action the morale of the law enforcers was high in terms of retaliation. “Encouraging is the fact that the police are not afraid. They are retaliating when fired upon,” Hayat