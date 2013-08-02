Two waste water treatment plants on Ravi approved

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will conduct a feasibility study for the construction of waste water treatment plants at two sites on the RaviRiver.

According to sources in WASA and LDA, the Punjab government has proposed that these projects be started as soon as possible, pending the feasibility study.

The estimated budget for the construction of the Waste Water Treatment Plant at Northern site at Mahmood Booti/ Salamat Pura in Lahore is Rs 261 million. Additionally, an amount of Rs 225 million would be needed to construct the Waste Water Treatment Plant at the Babu Sabu site. Hence the need for the LDA to conduct the study and determine whether this project is indeed feasible in light of the extravagant budget it requires. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also expressed interested in financing the project through a low-interest loan.