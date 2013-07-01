Onilne shopping, the new trend in Pakistan

E-commerce is nothing new in Pakistan – it has been around for quite some time. However, it is still gaining traction and significant growth in the arena is expected in the coming days. As Pakistan’s internet populace increases, so will e-commerce. Although a majority still prefers to shop the good, ol’-fashioned way – by going to markets and malls, but with more than 29 million internet users in Pakistan, this trend is changing.

An increasingly larger number of businesses are switching to e-commerce by registering a prominent online presence. Customers, too, are getting used to the ease of ordering products with a few clicks and so, it’s a growing audience.

E-commerce has helped generate revenue of approximately $4 billion per year, which may directly be a result of low business costs due to the absence of actual retail locations. Such lucrative margins are another reason why many businesses are jumping the bandwagon. It is estimated in the near future, nearly 25 percent of traditional businesses will switch to e-commerce.

In Pakistan, many new initiatives and businesses have been launched online, effectively making them a part of e-commerce right away. One such e-commerce venture that offers a comprehensive online shopping experience is Azmalo.pk. It is backed by a German venture builder, Rocket Internet, which has acted as the Launchpad for a number of businesses in the past.Azmalo.pk aims to offer top quality online shopping services, much like eBay does.

Symbios is another relatively more established e-commerce venture which focuses on electronics. One main feature which makes this venture a people’s favorite isthat the product you order is delivered to you within 24 to 48 hours. Daraz.pk is also a unique online business which delivers latest fashion products straight to your home. The company offers products of multiple international and national brands, providing the customers with a good mix to choose from.

TCS, which has long been an established courier service in Pakistan, has expanded its online presence to start offering a wide array of products. They range from electronics, books and appliances to automobile parts. Customers can order these products online and have them shipped (for free) to their homes.

Such businesses are a huge convenience for many. To cite an example, I recently purchased a piece of jewelry from an online store and had it delivered to my home within the next two days. The online transaction saved me the trouble of searching for jewelry of my liking at actual jewelry shops. In this way, e-commerce not only saves you time, it also gives you a more diverse range of options to choose from. All these online transactions can be carried out without leaving the comfort of your home or without facing the scorching heat.

Although e-commerce is growing rapidly in Pakistan, there are many factors which make customers reluctant. According to a recent report, 43 percent online shoppers have failed in their attempt to purchase a product, thanks to poorly designed websites. Such design failures will cost online companies $14 billion come the holiday season, the report further notes. Therefore, to continue a healthy growth, e-commerce vendors will have to continue improving the shopping experiences they offer.Also, businesses which already exist online and intend to switch to e-commerce must take note of the opportunities as well as the problemsor risk losing their credibility. So,if all online ventures make it their mission to deliver on their promises and espoused values then we will soon witness an E-commerce revolution in Pakistan.