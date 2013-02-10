Electronics contributes only 3% of manufacturing sector

Pakistan still lacks appropriate technology and expertise to establish a viable industrial base in electronics sector, as only 3 percent is contributed by the sector.

Electronics, which is world’s largest industrial sector and most lucrative consumer market with an annual turnover of US$ 1.5 trillion, needs special attention. An official of Ministry of Science and Technology said efforts are therefore needed, for developing this sector for meeting the country’s requirement in industrial, defence and consumer electronics. “Development of automation controllers for the automation of the local industry, CNC controllers and PC-based controllers for CNC machines would help boost industrial production as well as improving the quality of the products”, he said. He said setting up of Electronics Facilitation Centres with modern electronics design and quality assurance laboratories is a must to fortify this sector.

“Expert services for design and prototyping as well as hightech SMT machines for assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs) would facilitate the industry in the production of internationally competitive products in terms of price and quality”. Such facilitation centres should be set up in the federal and the provincial capitals to support the local electronics industry through `economy of scale’, supply of parts, sub-assemblies and kits at competitive prices compared to those being imported, Chairperson Pakistan Council of Science and technology (PCST) Dr Mudasar Asrar told APP.

The National Institute of Electronics (NIE) should be developed into the Electronics Facilitation Centre to strengthen electronics sector, she said. Launching of specific programmes for the automation of local industry is must to utilize full potential of modern electronics industry. Setting-up Electronics Facilitation Centres for providing advice, training and services to support production of electronics goods and electronics-based equipment is also on cards, Dr Mudasar said.