Only vaccinated children to be allowed admission to schools

Punjab Health Department decided on Monday that children who had not been vaccinated for measles, polio, hepatitis and TB would not be issued their birth certificates, nor will they be admitted to schools. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Lahore DCO following countless deaths due to measles, polio, hepatitis and TB. It was decided that schools across the city would also be informed that children without proper vaccinations should not be admitted under any circumstances. Over 1, 000 cases of measles had been reported in Punjab, a majority coming from Lahore.