Stick to healthy diet for weight loss

Cutting down butter and cheese, biscuits, cakes and crisps and going in for low-fat diet could help shed pounds, according to a new research. In this way, people can get slimmer in six months without dieting. The more fat you stop eating, the more weight is lost, says a new research from the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The results prove for the first time that weight loss is possible simply by choosing foods lower in fat despite a plethora of recent publicity extolling the benefits of low-carbohydrate and no-carb diets, the British Medical Journal reported.

Lee Hooper from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, who led the study, said the regime led to consistent lower weight for at least seven years.

“The weight reduction that we found when people ate less fat was remarkably consistent – we saw it in almost every trial. Those who cut down more on fat, lost more weight,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“The effect isn’t dramatic, like going on a diet. The research specifically looked at people who were cutting down on fat, but didn’t aim to lose weight – so they were continuing to consume a normal amount of food,” added Hooper.

The systematic review included results from 33 randomised controlled trials, lasting six months to eight years, involving 73,589 men, women and children with varying states of health.

The effect on Body Mass Index (BMI) – a score showing whether people are overweight or obese – and waistline was measured after at least six months. The results show that eating less fat reduces body weight by 1.6 kg.

Meanwhile, researchers have warned that smoking during pregnancy can triple the baby’s chance of developing meningitis. Children exposed to smoke from parents’ cigarettes at home are also twice as likely to have the deadly illness.

Researchers believe that passive smoking gradually weakens children’s immune system making them more susceptible to the illness, the `Daily Mail` reported.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham analysed 18 studies which looked at the link between passive smoking and meningitis.

Meningitis is caused by an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and if not treated quickly it can cause brain and nerve damage.

Symptoms include severe headache, a rash, vomiting, high temperature and a dislike of bright lights. They found that children exposed to second hand smoke in the home were more than twice as likely to get the illness. The under-fives were even more vulnerable – they were found to be two and a half times more at risk. And children whose mothers smoked during pregnancy were three times more likely to get meningitis, the study published in journal BMC Public Health found.

“We estimate that an extra 630 cases of childhood invasive meningococcal disease every year are directly attributable to second-hand smoke in the UK alone,” lead researcher Dr Rachael Murray said. “While we cannot be sure exactly how tobacco smoke is affecting these children, the findings from this study highlight consistent evidence of the further harms of smoking around children and during pregnancy, and thus parents and family members should be encouraged to not smoke in the home or around children,” Murray said.

In recent years a number of studies have shown massive smoking increases a child’s risk of meningitis but this is one of the first to show the link between a mother smoking during pregnancy.

The findings of this latest study imply this process begins while the baby is still in the womb. Experts think that smoke contains bacteria which gradually weaken children’s immune systems.