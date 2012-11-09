Imran Khan to address main Iqbal Day event at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

The nation will commemorate Iqbal Day on November 9 with zeal and fervour to pay tribute to the visionary poet-philosopher Dr Allama Mohammed Iqbal on his 135th birth anniversary.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being of the Muslims. In Lahore, seminars and symposia will be held by different organisations as well as education institutes on the life and philosophy of Allama Iqbal who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

The main event of the day will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will be chief guest. Others who will speak on the occasion include Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Orya Maqbool Jan, Sajid Mir, Waleed Iqbal and Yasir Peerzada. The event will be held at 2:30pm and will be hosted by Mian Afzal Hayat and Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami.