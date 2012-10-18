BBA, MBA admission schedules announced at SALU

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur announced admission schedules of the Department of Business Administration for BBA Morning & Evening (four year program) and MBA Morning (three year program).

Per details admission forms could be bought for Rs 1000 from designated branches of Habib Bank Limited from November one. The last date for the submission of forms was set to be December one. SALU would hold aptitude tests for MBA on December 14 and the same for BBA would be held on December 15. SALU academic year 2013 would commence from January one.