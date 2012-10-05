University participates in video conference

Participants from various universities and institutions of Pakistan took part in video linked workshop organized by Research Center for Training and Development Lahore.

Students and faculty members of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) participated in the workshop. The participants interacted on the modalities of “Research Methodology and Analyzing Qualitative

Data using advanced Research Computer Software and Applications”. The 40 member team of SSUET’s technically assisted the two-day workshop on qualitative research in Engineering Sciences.

Teams hailing from 26 universities of the country participated in the video linked workshop. They discussed integration of qualitative methods in addressing research questions/objectives and formulating theories. The participants showed resolve towards conducting research in collaboration with other universities.