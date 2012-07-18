The University of Karachi has extended the date for submission of admission forms for Masters (Open merit) in its evening programme till July 18.
This was announced by the Director of Admission Programme, Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, an official of the institution said on Tuesday.
This extension in date for submission of forms will not be applicable to those seeking admission to MBA (Banking), it was further stated.
KU admission schedule issued
