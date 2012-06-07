SAP stimulates companies in Pakistan

South Asia Partnership innovation forum set a futuristic tone for companies in Pakistan at a local hotel by highlighting advanced technological offerings which are aimed at enhancing business performances and tailored to suit the companies’ individual needs.

The event, which was well attended by local business stalwarts and company representatives, showcased pioneering solutions by SAP Pakistan such as Mobility, HANA, business intelligence and in-memory computing. There were certain highlights of the event which gave companies a better understanding of the current environment and how they can sustain their businesses by acquiring technological solutions by SAP Pakistan. Global case studies of successful business ventures which make use of technology to remain headway than their competitors were also discussed at the event.

The welcome note was delivered by Hassan Jamal, Country Liaison Manager, SAP Pakistan. He mentioned, “In the changing market dynamics of today, companies can perform better with the use of technological solutions and optimize their business processes. In this age, it is all about efficiency and greater productivity and that is only possible when companies embrace transformational technologies and empower their businesses with speed and agility.”