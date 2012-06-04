Singing competition for talent hunt tomorrow

Young and amateur singers will participate in a singing competition under Talent Hunt Project of Pakistan, National Council of the Arts (PNCA), today (Tuesday).

The event is being organised by the Children Art Workshop of PNCA in collaboration with Ministry of National Heritage and Integration to provide a platform for the youngsters to show their skills in the field of singing.

The show is an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artistes for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as refine the talent of students, said Tauqeer Nasir, Director General PNCA, while talking toAPP on Monday.

From singing to compering, drama acting and dancing, various workshops and training courses were organized by PNCA under this programme for children and youngsters to express themselves with some techniques to build their own personality and deal audience in an entertaining way, he said.

The talent discovery project was initiated for Talent Bank of PNCA in which a large number of students and youth participate while the best performers are selected in the field of singing, dancing, compering, drama and dialogue to perform in various programmes at national level.

Tauqeer Nasir said the purpose behind this programme is to provide recreational opportunities to children, engage them in positive and healthy activities and utilize their energy with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities.

The participants will be awarded for best performance and certificates of participation will be given to them.

The PNCA, after this competition will also hold singing and instrumental music summer classes from June 11 to August 9 to impart basic music education to the young minds, he said.