NADRA’s mobile vans visit various districts to issue CNICs

The mobile vans of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Headquarters Sukkur have started visits of various districts upto June 8, to issue Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to people of rural and remote areas. These mobile vans will visit various union councils of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts up to June 8. According to a NADRA spokesman here, Mobile Vans starts its function in Union Councils of Larkana Taluka and District Larkana upto June 8. ADRA Mobile vans also started teir functions in Naudero Town, Taluka Ratodero of Larkana district upto June 8. Besides, NADRA Mobile Vans started visiting various Union Councils of district Kashmore@Kandhkot upto June 8. Mobile Vans of NADRA also visiting various Union Councils Taluka Thull Thull of district Jacobabad on the same dates. Similarly, NADRA Mobil Vans started its functioning at various Union Councils of Taluka Khanpur and Taluka Lakhi of Shikarpur district upto June 08. The interested persons are advised to get their CNICs and cooperate with the staff of mobile vans, in this regard. The spokesman also advised people to contact NADRA’s Regional Headquarter Sukkur in case of any query with regard to the visit of the mobile vans.