DHA residents get a new Medical Centre

Lahore Defence Housing Authority has opened its DHA Medical Centre in ‘W’ Block, Phase III. The medical centre has been established keeping in view the increasing needs of the local residents as well as surrounding localities in order to provide quality medical services. DHA Medical Centre is equipped with most modern facilities. It has 22 beds inpatient facility, specialist doctors for internal medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, anaesthesia & general surgery.

Dedicated facility for radiology, pathology and physiotherapy, visiting consultant facility for ENT and Eye, fully-equipped operation theatre, labour room, intensive care unit and neonatal ICU, latest waste management system and Hospital Information System have been provided. It also provides in-house pharmacy, cafeteria and car parking for patients amd visitors.