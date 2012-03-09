Asma finds ECP’s ban on Waheeda ‘harsh and wrong’

Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Asma Jahangir on Thursday defended Waheeda Shah, PPP leader who slapped a female polling staff member in Tando Muhammad Khan, saying she had been handed out a “harsh and wrong” punishment by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as “she was a woman and the media gave the issue unnatural hype”.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in connection with the International Day for Women, Asma said if there was a male candidate instead of Wahida, he would not have faced punishment at all. The ECP slapped Wahida with disqualification and a two-year ban on contesting elections on Wednesday. The Supreme Court had also taken a suo motu notice of Wahida’s aggression and expressed its anger at Sindh police chief and the Election Commission for failing to promptly act against the PPP leader. However, Asma called the ECP’s decision “harsh and wrong” because it had punished a woman.

She said that gender discrimination was evident from the fact that many candidates and their supporters did not allow women to cast votes, and resorted to aerial firing to intimidate opponents but “no one was punished because they were all males”. Asma said “nobody in Pakistan” wanted to give women their rights. She advised women to stand up for their rights. The seminar was attended by a large number of lady lawyers, vowing to bring the change for themselves.